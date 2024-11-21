Christmas of Yesteryear returns to Hope

The town of Hope will be celebrating its annual Christmas of Yesteryear early in December.

According to the Yellow Trail Museum and Hope Area Visitor’s Center, the event on Friday Dec. 6th on and around the Town Square will feature Santa and Mrs. Claus, the icing of Christmas cookies, kids Christmas crafts, a bake sale and a live nativity scene. Willow Leaves of Hope will be hosting a historic Christmas play and there will be roving Christmas carolers from the Hope Moravian Church in historic attire.

The event will be rain or shine from 5 to 8 p.m. on Dec. 6th.