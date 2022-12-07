Christmas Miracle Angel Trees available in Jackson County

Sertoma’s Christmas Miracle Angel Trees are up in Jackson County and ready to help fulfill a child’s Christmas wishes.

You can find the trees with requests from the children in need at the Jackson County Public Library, Shoe Sensation and the Jackson County Visitors Center. Unwrapped gifts purchased for Christmas Miracle can be dropped off at Suite 211 at Shoppes of Seymour on Tanger Blvd. The headquarters are open from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays, from 6:30 to 8:30 Mondays through Fridays and from noon to 4 on Saturdays.

If you need to apply for presents for your child, you can find applications at at the Jackson County Health Department, WIC office, Seymour City Hall, Jackson County Department of Child Services, the Human Services office and all branches of the Jackson County Public Library, including Crothersville, Medora and Seymour.

The application deadline is Dec. 18th.

If you have any questions you can call 812-498-2275.