Children injured in Jennings County crash Tuesday

Two young children were seriously injured in a Jennings County crash Tuesday morning.

According to deputies, 22 year old Hannah Marksberry of Greensburg was driving her SUV on County Road 200E at about 7:48 a.m. Tuesday, when her passenger side tires dipped off the road. She then overcorrected and the vehicle went off the left side of the road where it snapped a utility pole in half and rolled onto its side.

A 2-year-old and 3-year-old were seriously injured and were taken to an Indianapolis area hospital. Both were in car seats at the time of the crash, deputies report. Marksberry did not see treatment for injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.