Children ejected from van during Interstate 65 crash

Two children suffered serious injuries after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash on Interstate 65 in southern Jackson County Sunday afternoon.

According to Indiana State Police reports, troopers were called to the scene of the crash near Crothersville at about 5 Sunday afternoon. A driver, 32-year-old Kayla C. Irish of Lakeland, Florida was driving northbound in a van when she lost control and struck a guardrail, flipping the vehicle over. It then rolled over before crashing into a concrete barrier and coming to a stop.

A 9-year-old girl and a 5-year-old boy were thrown from the vehicle. Irish and the girl were flown by medical helicopter to Louisville area hospitals. The boy along with a 12-year-old boy were were taken by ambulance to Norton’s Children’s Hospital in Louisville.

Four other occupants of the vehicle declined treatment.

Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Crothersville Police Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, Scott County Sheriff’s Department, Jackson County and Scott County medics, Vernon Township Fire Department and Howard’s Wrecker Service.

Photo courtesy of Indiana State Police.