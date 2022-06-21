Child molesting suspect found hiding in Jackson County

An Austin man is facing multiple charges of child molestation after being arrested in rural Jackson County yesterday.

State police say authorities began investigating 49-year-old Tyson Myers last week after the mother of a victim reported to police that Myers had been molesting her child. The child was under 14 years old. An investigation found the molestations happened multiple times over the past six months. Troopers say that after Myers found out that the mother had made the accusations, he left his workplace and fled the area.

On Monday, authorities found Myers hiding at a rural Jackson County home. He was arrested on seven felony charges of child molesting with a child younger than 14 and a felony charge of dissemination of matter harmful to minors.