Child molesting suspect after 15 years on the run

The Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department has made an arrest in a child molestation case after 15 years, due to the persistence of a deputy.

According to the sheriff’s department, Juan Carlos Avitia was a suspect in a child molesting case from September of 2005 and a warrant was issued for his arrest in early 2006. However Avitia could not be located and information suggested he had fled to Mexico.

However, recently BCSD Uniform Division Commander Capt. Dave Steinkoenig, who investigated the case 14 years earlier as a road deputy, came across an mug shot taken during a border-crossing arrest in Texas. The man claimed his name was Carlos Esparza Avitia and denied he was the wanted man. But fingerprints confirmed his identity.

He was taken into custody on Oct. 31st in Bartholomew County on preliminary charges of child molestation and possession of methamphetamine, according to the department.