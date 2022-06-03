Child Molester Arrested in Jackson County

Seymour Police Department (SPD) investigators on Wednesday arrested Chad A. Shouse, of Seymour, for child molesting, a level 3 felony, and obstruction of justice, a level 6 felony.

On May 22nd, officers took a complaint from a mother who advised her 9-year-old child had allegedly been molested near South Broadway Street in Seymour.

Investigators with the Seymour Police Department and the Indiana Department of Child Services were contacted.

SPD detectives conducted an interview with the suspect on June 1st.

After he was questioned, Shouse was taken into custody and transported to the Jackson County Jail.