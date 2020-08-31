Child found unconscious in swimming pool

A 5-year-old was flown to IU Riley Children’s Hospital Saturday after being found unconscious in a Bartholomew County swimming pool.

Bartholomew County deputies report being called to the 5000 block of Somerset Lane at just after 6 p.m. Saturday evening. When they arrived they found the child’s father performing CPR on the unconscious child. Deputy Sgt. Andrew Whipker assisted with the life-saving efforts until medics arrived.

Deputies report that the child appears to have left the residence unnoticed and had been in the pool for about five minutes. The child was last reported to be in serious but stable condition at the hospital.