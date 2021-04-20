Child dies after being struck by pickup in mobile home park

A 2-year-old boy died yesterday after being struck by a pickup in a Greenwood mobile home park.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Department says that an employee of Winterbrook Mobile Home Community was driving a company truck at about 4:39 p.m. Monday afternoon when the boy was hit.

The child was pronounced dead at the scene by the Johnson County Coroner’s office. The names of the driver and the child have not yet been released and the accident remains under investigation.