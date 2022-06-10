Cheney: Trump said Mike Pence deserved to be hanged

A member of the January 6th select committee claims now-former President Trump thought his vice president and Columbus native Mike Pence should be hanged.

In a prime-time hearing Thursday night, Wyoming Republican Liz Cheney cited witness testimony about some rioters chanting, “Hang Mike Pence.” Watching the assault on TV, Trump allegedly said this about his vice president — “Maybe our supporters have the right idea; Mike Pence deserves it.”

Cheney said Trump’s motivation on the morning of January 6th was to ensure he would remain in office, despite losing the election.

The former president is blasting the first public hearing held by the select committee. On his social media platform Truth Social, Trump referred to the Democrat-led committee as “the Unselect Committee of political hacks.” He went on to say the committee didn’t give attention to “the many positive witnesses and statements” and they refused to “talk of the Election Fraud and Irregularities.” He ended his post by saying, “Our Country is in such trouble!”

Earlier on Truth Social, Trump defended the attack on the Capitol, saying it “represented the greatest movement in the history of our Country to Make America Great Again.”

Video image courtesy of C-Span