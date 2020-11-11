Charity fund for dogs to ease medical bill expenses

A family is setting up a charity fund for canine medical care after the loss of their dog, Nala, last month.

Heritage Fund: The Community Foundation of Bartholomew County said that Angie and David May wanted to help local veterinarians provide emergency medical care for dogs in need and those waiting to be adopted at local shelters. Heritage Fund is partnering with the Bartholomew County Humane Society to administer the fund.

Local veterinarians and shelters will be able to contact the humane society to request funds. The criteria for assistance will include financial need, treatment outcomes and potential for quality of life. Funds will be administered annually on a first-come, first-served basis.

The May family will be hosting a 5K Walk/Run and raffle at 3 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21st at Noblitt Park and all proceeds will benefit the Nala Fund. Registration for the 5K is $15 by this Saturday or $20 afterwards. Raffle prizes will include a custom color sketch of your dog by artist Leslie Weaver.

T-shirts can be purchased for $10 and you can celebrate your own dogs or your dog’s memories by adding their names to the back of the shirt. A $10 donation per pet name will go directly to the Nala Fund. Names must be received by Nov. 15 to be included.

Participants can register for the 5K online at indianatiming.com

To support the Nala Fund directly, you can go to heritagefundbc.org/donate