Charities seeking donations for Giving Tuesday

While online retailers are trying to get you to spend money today on Cyber Monday, not for profit groups are looking for your help tomorrow for Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is organized to encourage folks to give back in ways both big and little in an effort to transform their communities and the world for the better.

The United Way of Bartholomew County is asking for you to consider donating to its Holiday Assistance Fund tomorrow to help ensure that all children in the community have gifts to open on Christmas. Their goal is to raise $5,000 tomorrow, so the community can spend about $75 on each child in need.

With the pandemic, the need is expected to be greater than ever this year.

You can donate by going to uwbarthco.org and clicking on Donate Here.