Charges filed in Johnson County daycare slapping case

A former daycare worker is facing a felony battery charge after prosecutors say she slapped a child at Kiddie Academy of Greenwood.

The incident happened in November, but the Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office announced the charge against 31-year-old Joyce Nicole Perkins on Thursday.

Police say they were called about a daycare teacher hitting a small child. According to court documents, the daycare director fired Perkins immediately after discovering what happened and handed over video footage to investigators.

The video, included in the probable cause affidavit, shows Perkins slapping the child so hard he spun into a cabinet. Perkins told police the child spit at her, and she gave him what she described as a “little small tap.”

“A video like that can be critical,” said Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner. “It really helps the jury see the case for themselves.”

Johnson County Prosecutor Lance Hamner says the maximum sentence for felony battery is two and a half years. However, the judge has the discretion to decide on the punishment, which could include suspending the sentence.

Story courtesy of Network Indiana