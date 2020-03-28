Chance of severe storms as bad weather hits central Indiana

The National Weather Service is forecasting an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in central Indiana today. Bartholomew County is under a slight risk of severe weather at this time.

You can expect a round of storms moving through Saturday morning which could have large hail with heavy rain. After a break in the storms, from late morning into the afternoon, thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 8 p.m. with a significant severe weather threat after 8 p.m. through early Sunday morning.

All severe threats are possible, including isolated tornadoes. Hazards could include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and locallyheavy rain.