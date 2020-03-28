Local News Top Story 

Chance of severe storms as bad weather hits central Indiana

admin

The National Weather Service is forecasting an enhanced risk of severe thunderstorms in central Indiana today. Bartholomew County is under a slight risk of severe weather at this time.

You can expect a round of storms moving through Saturday morning which could have large hail with heavy rain. After a break in the storms, from late morning into the afternoon, thunderstorms are likely between 3 and 8 p.m. with a significant severe weather threat after 8 p.m. through early Sunday morning.

All severe threats are possible, including isolated tornadoes. Hazards could include damaging winds, isolated tornadoes, large hail and locallyheavy rain.