Chamber plans community wide ribbon cutting

The Greater Seymour Chamber of Commerce wants everyone to know that the community is open for business.

The group is planning a communitywide ribbon cutting ceremony on June 7th in front of the Jackson County Courthouse starting at 10 in the morning.

Organizers say that they want to counteract the negative impact of the recent public health crisis and the effect it has had on local businesses. City, town and county government leaders and leaders of local businesses and community organizations will all be taking part in the event.

You can get more information at (812) 522-3681 or online at seymourchamber.com