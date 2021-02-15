Chamber hosting series to help businesses hire

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is kicking off a series of eight online seminars meant to help businesses find the employees they need.

Cindy Frey president of the local Chamber of Commerce explains the creation of the Talent Talks series:

Frey says that local businesses, especially in the manufacturing sector, are having a hard time finding good employees to hire.

The first session of the Talent Talks seminars starts at 9 a.m. on Tuesday morning and is focused on tapping into local college talent. Future sessions include hiring those with disabilities and veterans.

You can get more information and sign up at columbusareachamber.com.