Chamber hosting luncheon today for Innovation Week

The Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce is celebrating entrepreneurship with what it is calling Innovation Week this week.

Among the highlights will be a luncheon today with Elevate Ventures CEO Chris LaMothe. Elevate Ventures builds the entrepreneur culture in Indiana by developing high-potential, high-growth businesses, so far investing in more than 450 Hoosier companies.

The Columbus Area Chamber partnered with Elevate Ventures in 2019 in the Velocities project that also included the Dimension Mill in Bloomington. Through Velocities, local companies have received direct investment, programming and mentoring from the Velocities Entrepreneur in Residence.

The lunch will be at 11:30 a.m. today at The Commons and will include a boxed lunch. The cost is $40 and registration is required. You can register at business.columbusareachamber.com/events/calendar.