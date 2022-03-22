Chamber hosting Ignite Columbus event as part of Innovation Week

The Columbus Chamber of Commerce’s Innovation Week continues with the return of the Ignite Columbus event Thursday afternoon at Hotel Indigo.

The event allows local innovators and would-be entrepreneurs to hone their idea-pitching skills. Participants will have to give their just over 5-minute pitches with a series of 20 slides that will advance relentlessly every few seconds.

The event will include cash awards, including a People’s Choice Award, for the winning presentations. The event starts at 5 p.m. Thursday afternoon and you can register to attend here.