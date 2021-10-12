Ceraland disturbance leads to Lafayette man’s arrest

A Lafayette man was arrested Saturday in Bartholomew County, accused of creating a disturbance at Ceraland.

According to reports from the Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were called to the park at about 8:20 p.m. Saturday night after witnesses said a man was yelling, throwing items and attempting to attack park security.

Deputies found 45-year-old Travis Null of Lafayette acting disorderly. He is accused of threatening and resisting deputies as they took him into custody.

Null is facing preliminary charges of battery against public safety official, intimidation, escape, disorderly conduct, resisting law enforcement and criminal mischief.