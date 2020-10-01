Central Avenue road work to tie up traffic in Columbus

Dave OMara Contractor, Inc. plans to start milling and overlaying on Central Avenue today and Friday in Columbus. You will see restrictions from 25th Street to National Road.

Restrictions today will include the northbound and southbound driving lanes on Central Avenue, the eastbound driving lane on 25th Street and the eastbound right turn lane and westbound outside left turn lanes on National Road.

Officials warn that the area will be very congested due to the construction deliveries into and out of the site. You should avoid the area if you can.