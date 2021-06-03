Centra, United Way partner for first-time homebuyers class

United Way of Bartholomew County and Centra Credit Union will be holding an information session for first-time homebuyers this evening at Columbus North High School.

The 90-minute session will include an overview of the home buying process, credit reports, debt and budgeting, down payments, the pre-approval process and getting out of debt.

The information will be provided by a home buyer counselor and a credit counselor from Centra Credit Union.

The session will start at 6:30 p.m. Thursday evening and pre-registration is not required. Refreshments will be provided by Bankin’ Baby BBQ.