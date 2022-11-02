Centra recognized for philanthropy, youth initiatives

Centra Credit Union is being recognized with several statewide awards for its philanthropic efforts.

According to the credit union, the awards were announced at the Indiana Credit Union League Chairman’s Awards Banquet last month.

Centra received the Alphonse Desjardins Award for Youth Financial Literacy. That recognized the team’s efforts to introduce a financial education app and improve the process for opening accounts for those between 13 and 17 years old. The credit union eliminated the requirement for an adult co-holder of an account.

Centra was also recognized with the Louise Herring Philosophy in Action Award. Centra was recognized for the introduction of Member Loyalty Rewards, including the streamlining of Centra’s checking account options and the initial payout of $2 million in special dividends to members.

Centra also received second place for for the Dora Maxwell Social Responsibility Community Service Award. That was for the #PayItForward service project held in October of last year. Each Centra Team Member was given a $20 gift card to use in the community and could use the gift cards individually or with a team for philanthropic purposes.