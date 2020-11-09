Centra provides grants to local non-profit groups

11 local not-for-profit agencies are receiving $2,000 grants from Centra Credit Union. The credit union announced last week that the organizations were nominated by employees who were passionate about the work the organizations do in the community.

Company wide, Centra provided 27 grants of $52,000 to the communities the credit union serves.

Local agencies receiving the grants include Advocates for Children, Sans Souci, Columbus Firemans Cheer Fund, Love Chapel, Our Hospice of Southern Indiana, Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, Bartholomew County Humane Society, Book Buddies of Bartholomew County, Foundation for Youth, Turning Point, and Bartholomew County School Supplies Assistance Program.