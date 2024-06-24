Centra plans new Zionsville location as part of merger

Centra Credit Union is opening a new branch in Zionsville, as part of its partnership and merger with a smaller credit union.

In December, the Columbus-based Centra announced its plans to absorb NorthPark Community Credit Union, which had been operating as on online only institution since 2019. After approvals, the $43 million dollar NorthPark group was brought into the $2 billion dollar Centra family earlier this year.

Before going virtual, NorthPark operated service centers in Lebanon and Zionsville. Centra opened a Lebanon center in March. At the new branches, members will be able to meet with financial professionals and visit a drive up interactive teller ATM machine with extended hours.

The Zionsville location will be Centra’s 28th location, including others in central and southern Indiana, in Jamestown, New York and Whitakers, North Carolina. The Zionsville location is expected to open in Late July.