Centra opens applications for Burd scholarships

Centra Foundation is now accepting applications for the 2025 Loretta M. Burd Scholarship Program. The program awards 34 $2,500 scholarships to graduating high school seniors and adult students.

One high school scholarship will be awarded from each of the 28 Centra branches. Centra Foundation will also be awarding six scholarships for adult or nontraditional students who are returning to school to pursue an undergraduate or graduate degree or certification.

The scholarship program is named in honor of Burd, who retired from Centra Credit Union after 47 years of service.

To qualify for a scholarship, the applicant or the applicant’s parent or legal guardian must be a member of Centra Credit Union with an account in good standing.

Applications will be accepted through March 9th. You can find a link to apply here: https://www.centra.org/centrafoundation/scholarships/.