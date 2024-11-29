Centra offering donation matches Tuesday for holiday giving

Centra is making it easy to help children in need this holiday season through donations to local organizations.

Centra Foundation and Centra Credit Union suggest that instead of buying gifts, you can make a donation to purchase gifts for children in need on Bartholomew County through Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund or the Turning Point Holiday store at a Centra location or via Paypal. Donations will be accepted at Centra locations and online through PayPal now through December 14.

Centra will also be matching donations made on Giving Tuesday, at twenty-five cents on the dollar, up to a total Centra contribution of $5,000.

Centra Director of Community Involvement Jenni Carr said that last year the program raised more than $60,000 to help families in need.

Donations collected at Centra locations will support the local organizations in that community.

Members who donate online can leave a note indicating which community organization they’d like to support. A list of the supported organization can be found at Centra.org.