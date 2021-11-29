Centra matching donations Tuesday through giving program

Centra Credit Union and Centra Foundation are announcing the start of their holiday giving program, with the credit union matching donations made Tuesday.

Community members are being encouraged to forego their own gift-buying and instead make a donation to local organizations helping those in need such as Shop with a Cop or the Salvation Army.

You can make a donation at Centra locations or online through Paypal through Dec. 11th. Donations made Tuesday will be matched 25 cents to the dollar up to $2,500 from Centra.

Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said that every dollar raised provides for a child in need and exemplifies the credit union’s mission of “People Helping People.”

The campaign began Nov. 22nd.

If you donate online you can leave a note indicating which community organization you would like to support. You can find a list of the organizations and make a donation at centra.org.