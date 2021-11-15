Centra makes grants to local non-profit groups

Centra Credit Union is announcing grants to several community organizations in Bartholomew County and Columbus.

The non-profit organizations were chosen by Centra team members who feel passionate about the work being done in the community. Three organizations received nominations from multiple teams. Because of that, Turning Point Domestic Violence Shelter will receive a $7,500 grant, while Our Hospice of South Central Indiana and Sans Souci will both receive $5,000 grants.

Organizations receiving $2,500 grants include Advocates for Children, ASAP of Bartholomew County, Bartholomew County Humane Society, Beloved, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Bartholomew County, Community Animal Rescue Effort, Columbus Firemen’s Cheer Fund, Columbus Police and Fire Youth Academy, Foundation for Youth, Lincoln Central Neighborhood Family Center, Love Chapel and Su Casa.

39 organizations have been awarded grants through this program this year. You can get more information at Centra.org.