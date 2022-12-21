Centra foundation donates $52k to help children in need

Centra Credit Union Foundation raised more than $52,000 to support local children in need during the holiday season.

According to the credit union, members of the credit union, the credit union team and the communities it serves came together to provide the donations through the Holiday Giving Program. Centra President and CEO Rick Silvers said the program supports the credit union philosophy of ‘People Helping People.’

The donations went to 12 different organizations in the communities the credit union serves. Local donations included just over $5,500 each to Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund, Salvation Army in Columbus and to the Columbus Shop with a Cop. The Good Samaritan Food Pantry in North Vernon received $4,370. 9The largest donation went to the Fraternal Order of Police’s Cops & Kids program in Jackson County with almost $9,400. The Salvation Army in Shelbyville received just over $2,500 with donations of under a $1,000 to Shop with a Cop in Decatur and Brown counties.

More than 3,400 children have been assisted by the Holiday Giving Program over the past 9 years it has been operating.