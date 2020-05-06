Centra donates $20k to local COVID-19 Relief Fund

Centra Credit Union is making a second major donation to local efforts to help those affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. The United Way of Bartholomew County is announcing that Centra has given a $20 thousand dollar donation to the United Way’s COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The gift is in the form of a matching grant, so each donation from others will be matched dollar-for-dollar by Centra.

The United Way says that the grant is in addition to a $5,000 donation that Centra Credit Union made when the Relief Fund was started in March.

The money from the fund is going to local agencies working directly with those most in need in our community. More than $160,000 from the fund has already been distributed to nine local agencies, helping more than 2,500 people in need.