Centra donates $13k to help provide gifts for kids

Centra Credit Union donated nearly $13,000 to support Bartholomew County organizations during this year’s Holiday Giving Program.

The program makes contributions to not-for-profit groups providing toys for children in need during the holidays. Contributions for the donations came from members of the credit union, team members and community members.

The fund donated $4,331 each to Columbus Fireman’s Cheer Fund, Salvation Army in Columbus and the Columbus Shop with a Cop program.

Throughout the communities it serves, Centra raised more than $48,287 for 13 organizations.

Other area groups to receive funds included, the Shelbyville Salvation Army, Decatur County and Brown County Shop with a Cop programs, the Fraternal Order of Police Cops & Kids program in Jackson County and the Good Samaritan Food Pantry in North Vernon.