Censorship panel today at IUPUC

IUPUC is hosting a panel discussion today on censorship. That is part of Banned Books Week and it is being organized by the University Library of Columbus and the Division of Education at IUPUC.

Banned Books Week is an annual event sponsored by the American Library Association that celebrates the freedom to read. This year’s theme is “Books Unite Us, Censorship Divides Us.”

Guest panelists include Samantha Bresnahan, Public Policy and Community Engagement Associate for the American Civil Liberties Union of Indiana, and Jason Hatton, Library Director, Bartholomew County Public Library.

The discussion will be held in the Summerville Room at the Columbus Learning Center at 4:30 p.m.this afternoon. Light refreshments will be served. The event is free and you are invited to attend.

For more information about this event, you can find a link on our website.