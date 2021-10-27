Celebration planned for 6th Street Arts Alley

Columbus will be showing off its new Sixth Street Arts Alley with a celebration event on November 3rd.

The revamped Sixth Street alley was designed by LAA Office and is meant to provide a space for programs and community activities. It features a mural on the south wall of the Odd Fellows building at Sixth and Washington streets by artist Nick Smith, and a colorful ground plane mural on the street surface.

The city will close Sixth Street downtown for the event which will include food from the TaColumbus food truck, and beverages by Hog Molly Brewing Co. and The Savory Swine.

The celebration will be from 5 to 7 p.m. on November 3rd and it is sponsored by the city of Columbus.

Photo courtesy of Columbus Area Arts Council