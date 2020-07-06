Carr, long-time community leader, dies at 84

Long-time Bartholomew County community leader Byron “Barney” Carr has died at the age of 84.

Barkes, Weaver and Glick funeral home reports that Carr died of natural causes on Wednesday morning while he was working on his family’s property.

Carr was a founder of Carr & Dunn Construction, the first home remodeling company in Columbus. In 1970, he established Carr Construction.

Among his local government positions, Carr served on the Bartholomew Consolidated School Board from 1969 to 1972, the Bartholomew County Council for 12 years, the Bartholomew County Planning Commission for seven years and was a County Commissioner for eight years.

Carr was awarded The Sagamore of the Wabash Award in 2002.

He is survived by Marilu, his wife of almost 65 years, their three children, five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 4 p.m. Wednesday, at First Christian Church. Visitation will be 1 p.m. until the services Wednesday at the church.

The funeral home asks that you follow social distancing guidelines and recommends masks be worn inside the church. A private committal service and inurnment will be at Hope Moravian Cemetery.

Barkes, Weaver & Glick Funeral Home obituary page