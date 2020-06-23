Carr Hill Road work progressing on schedule

Carr Hill Road is still on schedule to open by mid-July after crews finish replacing the bridge over Interstate 65.

Natalie Garrett, spokeswoman for INDOT, says crews are planning to pour the bridge deck tonight, followed by approaches on either side of the bridge. Speeds are reduced to 55 mph on the interstate while the work is ongoing, she said.

After Carr Hill Road is completed, County Road 200S is scheduled to close as crews replace the interstate bridge there also. That work is expected to be finished this fall, Garrett said.