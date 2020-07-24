Carr Hill Road bridge reopens over Interstate 65

INDOT is reporting that the Carr Hill Road bridge over Interstate 65 in Columbus is now open to traffic.

The bridge completion was expected to be delayed longer, with a gap of up to two weeks while both the Carr Hill Road bridge and County Road 200S bridge were out of service at the same time, seriously limiting traffic on the west side of Columbus.

However, the Carr Hill Road bridge was reopened yesterday. Work on the County Road 200S bridge is expected to last through November.