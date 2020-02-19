CANstruction construction to begin Saturday at Fair Oaks

CANstruction will return to Fair Oaks Mall in Columbus starting this Saturday, as teams build elaborate structures out of canned goods.

This year’s build will be going on from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday in the mall.

For the next week, the public will be able to vote for the People’s Choice Award by dropping off canned goods at each of the locations in the mall. Judges will also be giving awards for best meal, best use of labels, best original design, most cans, and structural ingenuity.

The canned good structures will be on display through Sunday, March 1st, after which all of the building materials as well as the donations will go to local food banks. The annual event benefits food banks at Love Chapel, the Salvation Army and the Community Center of Hope.

The annual event has led to donations of more than 300 thousand cans of food to the local food banks. It is organized by United Way of Bartholomew County and Fair Oaks Mall.