Candidates fill spots for school board races

Bartholomew County school board voters will have many choices to make in November’s general election with only two uncontested races in the county school districts.

Filing for the school board seats wrapped up at noon Friday.

In Bartholomew Consolidated Schools, there is a three way race for the District 1 seat on the board, with newcomers Anakarina Hurtado, Jason A. Major and David Vincent running for the seat. Incumbent Jill Shedd did not file for re-election.

In District 2 incumbent Rich Stenner will be running against Dona Lynn Owings and Roy West.

For the District 4 race, Eric Grow is running against Dale Nowlin. Incumbent Julie Bilz is not seeking re-election.

Incumbent Kathy Dayhoff-Dwyer is seeking re-election to the District 6 seat, in a four-way race against challengers Mark Douglas, Cheryl K. Miles-Vieth and Logan K. Schultz.

In Flatrock-Hawcreek schools, incumbent Chad Miller is running against David J. O’Neill for the Flatrock District seat and incumbents John Harker and Pat Walters are both running unopposed for their seats in the Hawcreek District and as an at-large member, respectively.