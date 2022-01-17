Candidates file to run in upcoming primary races

A few more candidates have filed to run for election in Bartholomew County’s upcoming primaries.

Since our last report a week ago, in the statehouse races, Ross Thomas, a Democrat has filed to run for Indiana House District 59 which covers most of Bartholomew County and Columbus. Republican Jennifer Meltzer filed to represent House District 73, which will cover the north east corner of the county. In District 69, which includes part of southern Bartholomew County, J. Davisson has filed as a Republican to run.

Republicans State Senator Erin Houchin and Bill J. Thomas have filed to run for the 9th Congressional District seat being vacated by Congressman Trey Hollingsworth. That district now includes southern Bartholomew County.

In countywide races, the only new candidates to file are Lindsey Holden-Kay who is running for county prosecutor as a Republican and incumbent Republican County Assessor Ginny Whipple.

Ben Jackson filed to run again as Columbus Township Trustee as a Republican and Democrat Mark S. Romine filed to run for Clifty Township Trustee.

The last day to file for the major party races is noon on Friday, February 4th in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.