Candidates continue to file for primary elections

A few more candidates have filed to run for election in Bartholomew County’s upcoming primaries.

Since our last report a week ago, in the 9th Congressional District race, Matthew Fyfe has filed to run as a Democrat. The seat is being vacated by Congressman Trey Hollingsworth. That district now includes southern Bartholomew County.

Republican State Senator Greg Walker has filed to run for re-election.

In countywide races, Judge Kelly Benjamin has filed to run again for Circuit Court Judge as a Republican. Joshua K. Scherschel has filed to run as a Republican for county prosecutor and Laura DeDomenic filed to run as county assessor.

Republican Greg Duke has filed to run for County Council’s 2nd District. He was appointed to the position in November 2020 after DeDomenic stepped down.

Chris West filed to run again as German Township Trustee as a Republican. Republicans Mark Floyd filed for the Clifford Town Council, Levi Brown for the Elizabethtown Town Council and Jerry Bragg for the Hope Town Council.

The last day to file for the major party races is noon on Friday, February 4th in the county clerk’s office. The primary election is Tuesday May 3rd.