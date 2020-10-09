Candidate debate set for Tuesday in Seymour

The Seymour Chamber of Commerce is hosting a debate between candidates for Indiana House District 69 on Tuesday.

Indiana House District 69 includes parts of Bartholomew, Jackson, Jennings and Jefferson counties.

Incumbent Republican Jim Lucas of Seymour and Katrina “Kat” Hardwick, an independent, have agreed to participate.

The debate will begin at 6 p.m. Tuesday evening at the Knights of Columbus hall on 2nd Street in Seymour. COVID-19 precautions will be in place. Those could include seating arrangements, face coverings and limits on attendance.