Campaign underway to provide masks, sanitizer to classrooms

An online drive is underway to provide protective gear and sanitizer in Columbus classrooms.

City Councilwoman Elaine Hilber said the idea is that if you have extra money in your Venmo account, you can help purchase masks and sanitizer. A $1 donation will provide a disposable surgical mask, a $2 donation will provide a KN-95 mask and $4 will provide isopropyl alcohol sanitizer.

To take part you should Venmo @MasktoSchool including your school and teacher name and what you want to provide. The supplies will be delivered to the classroom and any extra money raised will go to provide additional masks for schools, non-profits, emergency and health care workers.