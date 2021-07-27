Camp Atterbury welcomes new commanding officer

Camp Atterbury and Muscatatuck Urban Training Center have a new commanding officer.

The base held a change of command ceremony on Friday, with Col. Michael Grundman taking over the duties. Grundman is a native of Vincennes, and was commissioned as an infantry officer through the Indiana University Reserve Officer Training Corps in 1995. Grundman deployed in support of combat operations during Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation New Dawn, and Operation Resolute Support. Most recently he served as the state’s director of strategic initiatives.

Grundman succeeded Col. Felicia Brokaw, who is now assigned as the special projects officer for the Indiana National Guard in Indianapolis.

Grundman is the 39th garrison commander since Camp Atterbury was activated in 1942. Since its inception, the installation has deployed more than 475,000 soldiers and de-mobilized more than 600,000 soldiers

Photo: Indiana National Guard Col. Michael Grundman, right, receives the Camp Atterbury colors from Brig. Gen. Daniel A. Degelow, assistant adjutant general for the Indiana Army National Guard during a change of command ceremony at Camp Atterbury, Friday, July 23, 2021. Photo by National Guard Sgt. Joshua Syberg