Camp Atterbury warns of loud noises during joint exercise

You could hear some loud noises from Camp Atterbury this weekend.

The base is announcing that Bold Quest exercises are continuing through the weekend. You can expect to hear howitzers and the Archer system firing periodically from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

Bold Quest is a multinational exercise that demonstrates a joint capabilities with international forces.

If you have any questions, you can call Camp Atterbury Public Affairs Office at 812-526-1553.

Photo courtesy of Camp Atterbury.