Camp Atterbury troops preparing weapons for Ukraine

The Indiana National Guard has been preparing armored personnel carriers at Camp Atterbury before they are sent to the war in Ukraine.

Hoosier Guardsmen inspected, repaired and test drove M113 armored personnel carriers this week to ensure they are fully operational.

Brigadier Gen. Justin Mann explains in a video released by the Indiana National Guard.

The armored personnel carriers are being shipped from Camp Atterbury as part of a military aid package the U.S. is providing to Ukraine.

Photo and video courtesy of Indiana National Guard.