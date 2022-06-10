Camp Atterbury hosting Saturday community social

Camp Atterbury will be hosting a community social from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the base’s indoor museum and outdoor memorial.

The event will begin with remarks by Colonel Michael Grundman and a fly-over by the Columbus Indiana HUEY helicopter. The Huey will also be offering rides and will be on display during the event.

The museum will be open throughout the event, where you can learn more about the history of the base and how 40,000 acres of farmland became the year-round training site now operated by the Indiana National Guard.

Light snacks will be available as well as food vendors will be on hand.

The social is free and you are invited.

The event is sponsored by the Camp Atterbury Veterans Memorial Association.