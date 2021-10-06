Camp Atterbury contractor seeking employees

They’re hiring at Camp Atterbury, and you could make up to $3,500 a week.

The camp’s food service provider, AIM World Services, says they need janitors, cooks, food service workers, and dishwashers. Some of the money made from those roles could be overtime. There’s a hiring event from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. today, tomorrow, and Friday at the Hilton Garden Inn in Edinburgh.

You will need two forms of government ID and will need to be fully vaccinated in order to apply for any of the jobs. You’ll also have to pass a background check and drug screen.

Network Indiana and TTWN Media Networks Inc. provided the information for this story.