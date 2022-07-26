California fugitive captured in traffic stop

A fugitive in a California attempted murder case was arrested in Columbus early this morning.

According to reports from the Columbus Police Department, officers from the community Intelligence Led Policing Unit and special agents from the U.S. Marshalls Service Fugitive Task Force arrested 40-year-old Gerber E. Canizalez Estrada, of Los Angeles after a traffic stop at about 5:20 a.m. this morning near 10th Street and Gladstone Avenue.

Police say that Estrada gave a fake name to officers and presented a fake ID card. His identity was confirmed and he was found to be wanted on a California warrant in a case where a woman was stabbed multiple times.

He was arrested on preliminary charges of possession of a false government identification card, false informing and operating a vehicle without a license as well as the California warrant.