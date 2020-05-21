C-I-P to Host Virtual Watch Party for SALUTE! Concert

The Columbus Indiana Philharmonic will host a virtual watch party dedicated to their annual SALUTE! Concert on Friday at 7 pm. The watch party will be viewable via the orchestras Facebook page.

This year would have been the 20th anniversary of the annual show but due to the Coronavirus pandemic the show will no longer take place. Instead via the watch party, the Philharmonic will host live discussion and commentary about the concert over the past two decades and will also feature some video clips of shows from the past.