Butlerville man accused of knife attack on woman

A Butlerville man is under arrest, accused of cutting a woman’s neck with a knife during an argument while she was driving.

Jennings County deputies were called to the area of County Roads 350N and 150E at about 4:04 p.m. Tuesday afternoon and found the woman suffering from a cut across the front of her neck. She said that she and her boyfriend, 34-year-old James Davis were arguing when he pulled a knife and sliced her neck. She stopped the car and got out, but Davis allegedly took over the car and left. A passerby stopped to help the victim until rescue workers arrived.

The victim was taken to Columbus Regional Hospital by Jennings County paramedics where she was treated and later released.

Jennings County authorities learned that Davis had fled the area and a warrant was issued for his arrest. At 10:45 a.m. on Wednesday morning, Indiana State Police and Owens County deputies found Davis at a gas station in Cloverdale. He was arrested on charges of aggravated battery and domestic battery with a weapon and will be transported back to Jennings County.